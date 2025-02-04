February 4, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Palantir Technologies PLTR shares rose 21.1% to $101.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $231.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
  • Blend Labs BLND shares moved upwards by 8.48% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 7.63% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $21.43. The company's market cap stands at $273.1 million.
  • Super Micro Computer SMCI shares increased by 7.15% to $28.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion.

Losers

  • SmartKem SMTK stock decreased by 17.2% to $2.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Orangekloud Technology ORKT shares decreased by 15.39% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • Fabrinet FN shares fell 6.95% to $209.94. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • My Size MYSZ stock fell 6.61% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • AuthID AUID stock declined by 5.51% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock fell 5.44% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

