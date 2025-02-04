12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Palantir Technologies PLTR shares rose 21.1% to $101.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $231.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
- Blend Labs BLND shares moved upwards by 8.48% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 7.63% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $21.43. The company's market cap stands at $273.1 million.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI shares increased by 7.15% to $28.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 billion.
Losers
- SmartKem SMTK stock decreased by 17.2% to $2.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Orangekloud Technology ORKT shares decreased by 15.39% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Fabrinet FN shares fell 6.95% to $209.94. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- My Size MYSZ stock fell 6.61% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- AuthID AUID stock declined by 5.51% to $6.35. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock fell 5.44% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AUIDAuthID Inc
$6.35-5.51%
BLNDBlend Labs Inc
$4.006.10%
FNFabrinet
$206.12-8.63%
GCTSGCT Semiconductor Holding Inc
$2.208.91%
HOLOMicroCloud Hologram Inc
$1.589.72%
MYSZMy Size Inc
$1.67-21.2%
ORKTOrangekloud Technology Inc
$1.37-12.2%
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$100.5520.1%
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$28.777.15%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$2.50-17.2%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.7400-5.43%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in