12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Signing Day Sports SGN shares increased by 70.3% to $4.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock increased by 68.42% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
  • Diginex DGNX shares rose 47.24% to $51.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Kimball Electronics KE stock rose 26.94% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.4 million.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV shares rose 20.72% to $12.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Atlassian TEAM stock moved upwards by 19.97% to $320.28. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Cyngn CYN stock declined by 16.3% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock fell 9.24% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
  • Banzai International BNZI stock decreased by 7.15% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares declined by 6.06% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.5 million.
  • Nvni Group NVNI stock declined by 5.69% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares decreased by 5.26% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

