12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares increased by 70.3% to $4.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock increased by 68.42% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- Diginex DGNX shares rose 47.24% to $51.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Kimball Electronics KE stock rose 26.94% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.4 million.
- Viavi Solutions VIAV shares rose 20.72% to $12.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Atlassian TEAM stock moved upwards by 19.97% to $320.28. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Cyngn CYN stock declined by 16.3% to $0.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock fell 9.24% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock decreased by 7.15% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Upland Software UPLD shares declined by 6.06% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.5 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock declined by 5.69% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares decreased by 5.26% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CYNCyngn Inc
$0.2750-17.5%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$29.00-17.2%
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$5.81-9.08%
KEKimball Electronics Inc
$18.130.11%
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$1.42-5.25%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$5.60-0.53%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$3.6743.4%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$0.99004.21%
TEAMAtlassian Corp
$304.4514.1%
UPLDUpland Software Inc
$4.18-2.45%
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$12.0820.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in