12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares moved upwards by 78.4% to $1.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- U Power UCAR shares rose 14.72% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares rose 12.29% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Brinker International EAT shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $167.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Envela ELA shares rose 5.87% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million.
Losers
- MGO Global MGOL stock fell 18.5% to $0.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares declined by 15.52% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Thunder Power Holdings AIEV shares decreased by 14.76% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR stock declined by 7.71% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- SAG Holdings SAG shares decreased by 7.46% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- AMMO POWW shares fell 5.85% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.1 million.
