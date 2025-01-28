12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Jiade JDZG shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares rose 9.29% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock rose 8.02% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 7.36% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- Noodles NDLS stock rose 7.33% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock moved upwards by 7.18% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
Losers
- MGO Global MGOL shares fell 26.5% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares declined by 14.84% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock fell 11.0% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- FAT Brands FATBB shares decreased by 9.3% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares decreased by 7.93% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock decreased by 7.05% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BRLTBrilliant Earth Group Inc
$1.83-3.68%
FATBBFAT Brands Inc
$7.1123.1%
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$1.65-27.0%
JDZGJiade Ltd
$0.7300-17.1%
MGOLMGO Global Inc
$0.1688-40.4%
NDLSNoodles & Co
$1.43-3.72%
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$0.39234.89%
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Ltd
$1.81-0.23%
YHGJYunhong Green CTI Ltd
$0.6686-11.0%
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$0.4336-27.8%
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.42-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in