12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Jiade JDZG shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares rose 9.29% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock rose 8.02% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares rose 7.36% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Noodles NDLS stock rose 7.33% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock moved upwards by 7.18% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Losers

  • MGO Global MGOL shares fell 26.5% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares declined by 14.84% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock fell 11.0% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • FAT Brands FATBB shares decreased by 9.3% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares decreased by 7.93% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock decreased by 7.05% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

