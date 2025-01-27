11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- VCI Global VCIG stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $1.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK stock increased by 19.99% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Heramba Electric PITA shares rose 12.35% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Energous WATT stock rose 11.95% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- iPower IPW stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
Losers
- Tutor Perini TPC shares decreased by 30.4% to $18.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $949.0 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock decreased by 26.64% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares declined by 19.18% to $35.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Vertiv Hldgs VRT stock declined by 19.02% to $118.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 billion.
- GE Vernova GEV stock declined by 18.36% to $343.32. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- NuScale Power SMR shares decreased by 16.92% to $23.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$340.10-19.1%
IPWiPower Inc
$0.7900-1.25%
NNENano Nuclear Energy Inc
$34.54-22.4%
PITAHeramba Electric PLC
$0.9700-0.01%
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$20.52-26.6%
TPCTutor Perini Corp
$24.07-7.42%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$1.16-3.55%
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$105.61-27.8%
WATTEnergous Corp
$0.46511.11%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$5.850.86%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in