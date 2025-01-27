January 27, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • VCI Global VCIG stock moved upwards by 25.0% to $1.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK stock increased by 19.99% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • Heramba Electric PITA shares rose 12.35% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
  • Energous WATT stock rose 11.95% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • iPower IPW stock moved upwards by 5.98% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Losers

  • Tutor Perini TPC shares decreased by 30.4% to $18.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $949.0 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock decreased by 26.64% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
  • Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares declined by 19.18% to $35.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Vertiv Hldgs VRT stock declined by 19.02% to $118.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 billion.
  • GE Vernova GEV stock declined by 18.36% to $343.32. The company's market cap stands at $94.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • NuScale Power SMR shares decreased by 16.92% to $23.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

