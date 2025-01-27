9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares rose 9.1% to $0.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Energous WATT shares increased by 8.69% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
Losers
- Vertiv Hldgs VRT stock decreased by 16.9% to $121.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 billion.
- Avalon Holdings AWX shares fell 16.12% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- GE Vernova GEV shares fell 16.06% to $353.0. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Bloom Energy BE shares fell 14.7% to $25.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock decreased by 14.1% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
- Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares decreased by 13.49% to $38.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
