12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 233.0% to $20.02 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
- Logility Supply Chain LGTY stock rose 23.76% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.8 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock rose 19.73% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares moved upwards by 17.78% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
- Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC stock rose 11.39% to $12.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares fell 25.5% to $7.3 during Monday's pre-market session.
- eGain EGAN shares decreased by 20.53% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $145.7 million.
- VirnetX Holding VHC stock fell 19.43% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Himax Techs HIMX stock declined by 18.68% to $10.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Diginex DGNX shares fell 18.13% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.3 million.
- TSS TSSI shares decreased by 15.3% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
