12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock moved upwards by 17.9% to $2.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- SES AI SES shares increased by 16.36% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.7 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock increased by 15.22% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH stock increased by 15.22% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Stardust Power SDST stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- NET Power NPWR stock increased by 9.0% to $10.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $820.2 million.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 32.2% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Azul AZUL stock declined by 13.62% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $235.3 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares decreased by 10.61% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.5 million.
- Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares fell 8.28% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $108.4 million.
- Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG stock fell 6.74% to $27.0. The company's market cap stands at $711.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Manitowoc Co MTW shares fell 6.73% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
