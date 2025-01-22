January 22, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock moved upwards by 25.1% to $0.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock rose 21.71% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 14.21% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • Nutriband NTRB shares increased by 14.2% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech EVAX stock moved upwards by 12.54% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
  • Metagenomi MGX shares increased by 12.53% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million.

Losers

  • Lisata Therapeutics LSTA shares declined by 19.2% to $3.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock declined by 14.57% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock decreased by 11.82% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
  • Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX shares fell 11.75% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC stock decreased by 9.84% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Contineum Therapeutics CTNM stock fell 9.49% to $10.21. The company's market cap stands at $263.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

