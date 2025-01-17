January 17, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • AnaptysBio ANAB shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $19.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.3 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock rose 25.88% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Channel Therapeutics CHRO stock increased by 18.74% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Immuron IMRN stock moved upwards by 18.65% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock increased by 14.36% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Impact BioMedical IBO shares rose 13.66% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

Losers

  • BioLine Rx BLRX shares fell 21.6% to $0.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Scorpius Holdings SCPX stock declined by 17.78% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • AEON Biopharma AEON shares declined by 12.29% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • PureTech Health PRTC shares decreased by 7.69% to $16.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.8 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock fell 7.17% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • QT Imaging Holdings QTI shares declined by 6.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

