12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares increased by 9.5% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Tokyo Lifestyle TKLF shares rose 8.4% to $3.74. The company's market cap stands at $157.9 million.
- Cato CATO stock rose 7.81% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $82.1 million.
- eBay EBAY stock moved upwards by 7.48% to $67.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares increased by 6.01% to $8.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock increased by 5.88% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.
Losers
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares declined by 28.1% to $0.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares decreased by 19.41% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares fell 14.2% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Xponential Fitness XPOF shares fell 13.22% to $12.41. The company's market cap stands at $400.6 million.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC stock declined by 12.05% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Unifi UFI shares decreased by 10.44% to $5.41. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.
