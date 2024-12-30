12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Nxu NXU shares moved upwards by 270.2% to $0.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares rose 31.77% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
- Vince Holding VNCE shares moved upwards by 23.88% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- Genius Gr GNS shares rose 16.12% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares rose 14.47% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 9.89% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
Losers
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares declined by 21.6% to $2.72 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- NWTN NWTN stock declined by 13.87% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.9 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 10.64% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY shares declined by 9.03% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- ZSPACE ZSPC stock declined by 8.11% to $12.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.7 million.
- Carriage Servs CSV shares decreased by 7.22% to $37.01. The company's market cap stands at $561.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
