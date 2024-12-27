12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Quantum-Si QSI stock moved upwards by 60.0% to $3.44 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.0 million.
- Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares increased by 39.47% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Serina Therapeutics SER stock moved upwards by 32.76% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- DIH Holding US DHAI stock moved upwards by 25.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares rose 18.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares moved upwards by 14.35% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
Losers
- Pharming PHAR stock declined by 20.8% to $8.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.8 million.
- Nutex Health NUTX shares fell 11.83% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $157.6 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG stock declined by 11.45% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Viracta Therapeutics VIRX stock declined by 10.38% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Procaps Gr PROC shares decreased by 9.32% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $252.7 million.
- Carmell CTCX stock decreased by 8.42% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
