12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares rose 104.2% to $2.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- SES AI SES shares moved upwards by 39.45% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $354.0 million.
- Palladyne AI PDYN stock moved upwards by 36.23% to $6.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.6 million.
- Lichen China LICN stock increased by 34.31% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- China Yuchai Intl CYD shares moved upwards by 31.76% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $483.9 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock moved upwards by 17.75% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
Losers
- Jet AI JTAI stock decreased by 13.2% to $5.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- CEA Industries CEAD shares fell 11.81% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock decreased by 11.54% to $14.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock decreased by 11.33% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- Nocera NCRA shares decreased by 10.5% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Mobile Infrastructure BEEP shares fell 7.31% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $178.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
