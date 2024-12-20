12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- My Size MYSZ shares increased by 309.6% to $5.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares increased by 108.61% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares increased by 73.37% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Castellum CTM shares moved upwards by 12.83% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- SEALSQ LAES shares increased by 11.94% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.7 million.
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock rose 9.99% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
Losers
- Cyngn CYN stock decreased by 77.3% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session.
- CSP CSPI shares decreased by 15.16% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock decreased by 14.15% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock decreased by 11.23% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 10.5% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- ZenaTech ZENA shares declined by 8.93% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CTMCastellum Inc
$0.570039.1%
CYNCyngn Inc
$0.4615-71.3%
LAESSEALSQ Corp
$2.2712.9%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$1.79-14.2%
MYSZMy Size Inc
$4.24213.7%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$5.79116.8%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$2.87-2.73%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$0.410029.3%
WKEYWISeKey International Holding Ltd
$6.9215.3%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.8700-10.3%
ZENAZenaTech Inc
$7.70-0.39%
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in