December 20, 2024

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • My Size MYSZ shares increased by 309.6% to $5.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Nvni Group NVNI shares increased by 108.61% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $159.4 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares increased by 73.37% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Castellum CTM shares moved upwards by 12.83% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • SEALSQ LAES shares increased by 11.94% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.7 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock rose 9.99% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.

Losers

  • Cyngn CYN stock decreased by 77.3% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • CSP CSPI shares decreased by 15.16% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Mobix Labs MOBX stock decreased by 14.15% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG stock decreased by 11.23% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 10.5% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • ZenaTech ZENA shares declined by 8.93% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
