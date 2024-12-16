12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- MicroStrategy MSTR shares moved upwards by 10281.0% to $424.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 billion.
- SEALSQ LAES shares rose 49.13% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
- Aehr Test System AEHR stock increased by 20.12% to $13.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.3 million.
- Red Cat Hldgs RCAT stock rose 19.41% to $9.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock rose 16.7% to $9.15. The company's market cap stands at $88.6 million.
- Unusual Machines UMAC shares increased by 14.41% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million.
Losers
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 68.6% to $1.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Roadzen RDZN stock fell 30.9% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares decreased by 30.21% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock declined by 19.5% to $0.23.
- SPI Energy SPI shares decreased by 16.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock fell 15.86% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
