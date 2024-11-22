12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Alta Global Group MMA shares moved upwards by 25.1% to $2.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Gap GAP stock increased by 17.8% to $25.96. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Noodles NDLS stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock increased by 11.46% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Sunlands Technology STG shares moved upwards by 8.18% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
Losers
- Cato CATO shares fell 11.3% to $4.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Destination XL Group DXLG stock decreased by 6.21% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vision Marine VMAR stock declined by 6.11% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares fell 5.75% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- SAG Holdings SAG stock declined by 5.21% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Thunder Power Holdings AIEV stock declined by 4.99% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in