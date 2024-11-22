12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Exicure XCUR stock rose 41.7% to $15.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock rose 34.76% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Replimune Group REPL stock moved upwards by 23.07% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $930.4 million.
- MSP Recovery LIFW shares increased by 20.27% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock rose 12.58% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- IO Biotech IOBT stock rose 12.56% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
Losers
- Autonomix Medical AMIX stock decreased by 55.0% to $6.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Evotec EVO stock fell 17.01% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Procaps Gr PROC shares decreased by 14.42% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.1 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares decreased by 8.87% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares fell 7.93% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- TruBridge TBRG shares declined by 7.88% to $14.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in