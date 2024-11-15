12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Greenidge Generation GREE shares rose 55.8% to $3.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 GREEL stock increased by 15.78% to $11.0.
- Red Cat Hldgs RCAT shares moved upwards by 15.42% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.8 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares moved upwards by 15.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zeta Global Holdings ZETA shares increased by 14.85% to $19.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Abits Group ABTS shares moved upwards by 12.76% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
Losers
- Quantum Computing QUBT shares declined by 33.4% to $2.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $290.3 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares fell 13.97% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock decreased by 12.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares decreased by 10.09% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $195.2 million.
- Applied Mat AMAT stock fell 9.5% to $168.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nano Labs NA shares fell 8.1% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
