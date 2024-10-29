12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Enovix ENVX stock rose 18.6% to $12.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vast Renewables VSTE stock increased by 7.84% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Armlogi Holding BTOC stock rose 7.75% to $6.53. The company's market cap stands at $271.8 million.
- Stem STEM stock increased by 5.36% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock rose 3.85% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.
- SES AI SES stock moved upwards by 3.68% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $208.3 million.
Losers
- Pixie Dust Technologies PXDT shares declined by 7.0% to $0.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI stock decreased by 5.77% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares fell 5.46% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock fell 5.01% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK shares decreased by 4.98% to $4.78. The company's market cap stands at $292.7 million.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 4.57% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
