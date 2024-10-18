12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Caravelle Intl Gr HTCO stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI shares rose 4.92% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares rose 4.75% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $2.88. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 4.57% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million.
- Mesa Air Gr MESA stock increased by 4.51% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- 1847 Holdings EFSH stock fell 17.3% to $4.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock decreased by 8.98% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU shares decreased by 6.96% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Frontier Group Holdings ULCC shares declined by 6.87% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares fell 6.38% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Agrify AGFY shares fell 6.04% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
