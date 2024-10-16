12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock rose 503.9% to $9.18 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Korro Bio KRRO shares moved upwards by 124.86% to $89.41. The company's market cap stands at $831.3 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares increased by 111.79% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares moved upwards by 84.92% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock moved upwards by 75.23% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares increased by 54.07% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.0 million.
Losers
- Novavax NVAX stock declined by 17.4% to $10.41 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Tevogen Bio Holdings TVGN stock fell 15.27% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.1 million.
- LogicMark LGMK shares decreased by 11.01% to $0.08.
- Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares fell 9.95% to $8.01. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock decreased by 8.61% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
