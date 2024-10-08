12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mynd.ai MYND stock moved upwards by 11.9% to $0.97 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares moved upwards by 9.16% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Alta Global Group MMA shares rose 9.11% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares rose 8.26% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- U Power UCAR shares increased by 6.82% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR shares rose 5.03% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $475.8 million.
Losers
- Youdao DAO shares decreased by 16.7% to $4.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.3 million.
- QuantaSing Group QSG stock fell 16.53% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.8 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock fell 15.02% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU shares fell 12.4% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock declined by 12.22% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN shares fell 11.82% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in