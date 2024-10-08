12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Ontrak OTRK shares rose 63.7% to $2.98 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH stock rose 51.53% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock increased by 34.8% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares moved upwards by 15.35% to $17.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.7 million.
- GRI Bio GRI stock increased by 15.18% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares rose 12.17% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
Losers
- Vincerx Pharma VINC stock decreased by 15.5% to $0.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock fell 11.57% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $362.7 million.
- LogicMark LGMK stock decreased by 10.64% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares fell 9.59% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Tevogen Bio Holdings TVGN shares declined by 9.24% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock fell 8.83% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
