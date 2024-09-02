12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Leslies LESL shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $2.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $508.5 million.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares moved upwards by 9.09% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares rose 8.29% to $1.11.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares rose 8.14% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares increased by 6.64% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
Losers
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares fell 11.2% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Allbirds BIRD stock fell 9.13% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $102.6 million.
- Four Seasons Education FEDU stock fell 9.03% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Fitell FTEL shares fell 7.34% to $15.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.5 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY stock declined by 6.74% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
- Ulta Beauty ULTA stock declined by 6.61% to $343.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
