12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 23.6% to $0.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Nano Dimension NNDM shares moved upwards by 10.64% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $523.9 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Inuvo INUV shares increased by 7.01% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
- Research Frontiers REFR shares rose 6.52% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
- Presto Automation PRST stock rose 6.28% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
Losers
- SatixFy Communications SATX stock decreased by 7.8% to $0.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- TROOPS TROO stock declined by 5.29% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $255.0 million.
- American Software AMSWA stock fell 4.97% to $8.62. The company's market cap stands at $286.8 million.
- WidePoint WYY shares fell 4.43% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- QXO QXO stock fell 4.11% to $63.01. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 3.85% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
