12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Longeveron LGVN shares rose 112.1% to $1.74 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock increased by 43.09% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- Avidity Biosciences RNA shares increased by 32.32% to $38.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock rose 30.39% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Telesis Bio TBIO stock moved upwards by 22.53% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX stock rose 20.94% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
Losers
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares fell 31.4% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- TRACON Pharma TCON shares decreased by 25.92% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Streamline Health Solns STRM shares declined by 21.86% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nanoviricides NNVC stock fell 21.76% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares fell 16.67% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Avinger AVGR stock declined by 16.16% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in