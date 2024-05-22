12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mustang Bio MBIO stock increased by 51.6% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares increased by 30.78% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Rezolute RZLT shares rose 25.0% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $150.5 million.
- Akso Health Group AHG stock moved upwards by 16.26% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.
- Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares increased by 15.72% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Qilian Intl Hldg Gr QLI stock rose 13.33% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
Losers
- LifeStance Health Gr LFST stock declined by 18.6% to $6.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Lipella Pharmaceuticals LIPO stock fell 11.84% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- DermTech DMTK shares fell 10.43% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Cingulate CING shares decreased by 9.97% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Tharimmune THAR shares declined by 9.35% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Longeveron LGVN stock decreased by 9.22% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
