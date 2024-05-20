12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares rose 11.1% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- SPAR Group SGRP stock moved upwards by 5.06% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock rose 4.81% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock moved upwards by 3.04% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.2 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares rose 2.71% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares increased by 2.65% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding MDIA stock fell 5.5% to $1.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock decreased by 5.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
- Cheer Holding CHR stock declined by 4.19% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC shares fell 4.05% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Yelp YELP stock declined by 3.59% to $36.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- HWH International HWH shares declined by 3.21% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
