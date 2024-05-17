12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock increased by 6.6% to $1.1 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.1 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock increased by 6.34% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock rose 5.22% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP stock rose 4.64% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Tupperware Brands TUP stock rose 4.09% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.5 million.
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock declined by 24.5% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 19.74% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares fell 9.36% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock fell 6.96% to $10.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 6.11% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares declined by 4.46% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
