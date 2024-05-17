12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Verb Tech VERB shares moved upwards by 14.7% to $0.16 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock increased by 9.28% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares increased by 7.01% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock increased by 6.69% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 5.52% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- AEye LIDR shares increased by 4.62% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Cemtrex CETX shares declined by 14.5% to $0.42 during Friday's after-market session. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Roadzen RDZN stock declined by 5.96% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
- Strong Global SGE shares declined by 5.08% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock declined by 5.0% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $200.4 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares fell 5.0% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT shares declined by 4.96% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $390.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
