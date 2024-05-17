12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Nuburu BURU shares rose 138.6% to $0.34 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 50.77% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 43.41% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 38.37% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- iPower IPW stock increased by 36.3% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Broadwind BWEN stock moved upwards by 33.27% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- SunPower SPWR stock decreased by 14.0% to $2.83 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $496.6 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 9.5% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Exela Technologies XELAP shares declined by 9.05% to $1.81.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares decreased by 8.11% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Icahn Enterprises IEP shares fell 7.76% to $16.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.
- Tigo Energy TYGO stock decreased by 6.65% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
