12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Blue Bird BLBD stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $44.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- AerSale ASLE shares rose 6.35% to $8.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lichen China LICN shares increased by 4.99% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock rose 4.47% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $260.0 million.
- Nxu NXU stock rose 2.88% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
Losers
- Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 5.0% to $0.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 4.57% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Symbotic SYM stock declined by 3.44% to $46.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock decreased by 3.24% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock fell 3.09% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
