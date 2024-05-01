12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Getaround GETR shares increased by 67.7% to $0.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
- Powell Industries POWL shares increased by 23.77% to $177.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- YY Group Holding YYGH stock moved upwards by 10.59% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $89.8 million.
- SKYX Platforms SKYX shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- CDT Environmental CDTG stock increased by 7.84% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
Losers
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares decreased by 18.2% to $11.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.
- JanOne JAN stock fell 10.2% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
- Blue Bird BLBD stock declined by 8.97% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $965.9 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares declined by 6.72% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares fell 6.35% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares decreased by 6.14% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
