12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Tungray Technologies TRSG shares increased by 5.2% to $6.93 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 5.01% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
- Spectaire Holdings SPEC stock rose 4.98% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Banzai International BNZI shares increased by 4.85% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Datadog DDOG shares moved upwards by 4.59% to $131.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 billion.
- Auddia AUUD stock rose 4.16% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
Losers
- Atlassian TEAM stock declined by 9.3% to $180.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Intel INTC stock decreased by 9.1% to $31.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- UTime WTO shares declined by 7.69% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 4.84% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Ouster OUST shares fell 4.68% to $7.13. The company's market cap stands at $290.0 million.
- ReAlpha Tech Corp AIRE stock fell 3.6% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
