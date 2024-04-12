12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Secoo Holding SECO stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Nerdy NRDY shares increased by 4.75% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.6 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 3.34% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $315.0 million.
- Cenntro CENN stock increased by 3.33% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares moved upwards by 3.28% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 2.99% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
Losers
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 5.3% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Fitell FTEL stock fell 4.4% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $131.0 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares declined by 4.16% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares decreased by 2.67% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $269.6 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock decreased by 2.59% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 2.43% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
