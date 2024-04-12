12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI stock increased by 13.4% to $1.1 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock increased by 7.76% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares rose 6.39% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock increased by 4.99% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares rose 4.96% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
Losers
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares fell 4.1% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- noco-noco NCNC stock fell 2.71% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC stock fell 2.3% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
- Xometry XMTR stock decreased by 2.07% to $17.0. The company's market cap stands at $825.8 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock decreased by 1.98% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock decreased by 1.7% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
