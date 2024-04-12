12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Argan AGX stock rose 24.4% to $61.39 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $818.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares moved upwards by 14.48% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 12.93% to $9.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares moved upwards by 10.32% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Shengfeng Development SFWL stock increased by 9.46% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.6 million.
- Nocera NCRA stock rose 7.14% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
Losers
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares decreased by 16.5% to $4.24 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock declined by 15.6% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 12.23% to $13.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
- Palladyne AI PDYN stock declined by 11.97% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares declined by 11.74% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock declined by 10.54% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $219.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in