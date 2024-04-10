11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Rent the Runway RENT shares rose 38.8% to $7.54 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares rose 12.73% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 11.01% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 9.46% to $11.49. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- U Power UCAR shares rose 9.1% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares moved upwards by 6.95% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
Losers
- Faraday Future FFIE stock declined by 16.8% to $0.09 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- REE Automotive REE stock fell 10.46% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
- iRobot IRBT stock fell 9.3% to $9.27. The company's market cap stands at $259.2 million.
- Revolve Gr RVLV shares fell 8.96% to $19.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR stock declined by 8.86% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $738.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
