12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ARCA biopharma ABIO stock moved upwards by 124.6% to $3.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares increased by 99.2% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH stock rose 53.03% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 39.18% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares moved upwards by 36.39% to $7.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Vanda Pharma VNDA shares moved upwards by 34.01% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.4 million.
Losers
- SINTX Techs SINT stock declined by 21.0% to $0.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON stock fell 16.42% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares decreased by 11.61% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock fell 11.41% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Orgenesis ORGS stock decreased by 9.47% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Mesoblast MESO shares decreased by 7.9% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $615.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
