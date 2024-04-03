12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- C3is CISS stock rose 19.8% to $0.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Xometry XMTR stock rose 8.64% to $18.1. The company's market cap stands at $879.2 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock rose 7.65% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 6.71% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares rose 6.19% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- Quhuo QH shares moved upwards by 5.61% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.
Losers
- View VIEW stock declined by 53.6% to $0.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Emeren Group SOL stock declined by 8.9% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Velo3D VLD shares decreased by 8.62% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $131.5 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares decreased by 6.9% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 5.82% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE stock decreased by 5.09% to $6.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
