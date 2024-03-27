12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock rose 19.6% to $1.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares increased by 9.45% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Golden Sun Health GSUN shares moved upwards by 7.78% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Kidpik PIK stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares increased by 7.25% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
Losers
- JOANN JOAN shares decreased by 25.4% to $0.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- GameStop GME shares decreased by 16.78% to $12.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares fell 6.84% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR shares decreased by 4.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Traeger COOK shares fell 4.79% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $305.7 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares fell 4.14% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
