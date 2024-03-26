12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Intelligent Living ILAG shares increased by 27.6% to $0.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares rose 7.73% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- JanOne JAN stock rose 6.24% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock increased by 6.17% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $252.9 million.
- Exela Technologies XELA stock increased by 5.21% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 4.96% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
Losers
- Velo3D VLD shares decreased by 30.9% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Bowman Consulting Group BWMN stock fell 11.35% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $536.8 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock decreased by 7.57% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- C3is CISS shares decreased by 6.87% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares declined by 6.61% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- SOS SOS shares declined by 4.83% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
