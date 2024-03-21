12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock increased by 133.7% to $0.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Immunovant IMVT shares moved upwards by 14.0% to $35.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- argenx ARGX stock moved upwards by 13.24% to $404.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 billion.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares moved upwards by 11.79% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock rose 10.79% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- CareMax CMAX stock moved upwards by 10.6% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Tourmaline Bio TRML shares decreased by 33.4% to $29.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $762.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Apyx Medical APYX stock fell 16.22% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Immatics IMTX shares declined by 15.49% to $10.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Biophytis BPTS stock declined by 13.43% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Exscientia EXAI shares declined by 12.69% to $5.99. The company's market cap stands at $748.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Avinger AVGR stock decreased by 12.43% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
