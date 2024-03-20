12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Oblong OBLG stock rose 77.9% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 14.74% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- OMNIQ OMQS shares increased by 11.65% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- BitFuFu FUFU stock moved upwards by 9.07% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $959.4 million.
- SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares increased by 9.03% to $24.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC stock moved upwards by 7.45% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $809.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Verb Tech VERB shares declined by 15.9% to $0.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock declined by 13.81% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS stock fell 9.0% to $24.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares fell 7.02% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Minim MINM stock declined by 6.25% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares decreased by 6.01% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
