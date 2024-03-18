12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 13.7% to $4.8 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares increased by 9.84% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Collective Audience CAUD shares moved upwards by 6.3% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Cumulus Media CMLS shares increased by 5.63% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- EchoStar SATS stock moved upwards by 5.03% to $13.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million.
Losers
- Outbrain OB stock decreased by 5.9% to $3.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock declined by 5.38% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock declined by 4.37% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.4 million.
- Society Pass SOPA stock fell 4.28% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock decreased by 3.41% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 3.37% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
