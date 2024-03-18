12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Ontrak OTRK stock increased by 61.0% to $0.31 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock rose 30.26% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- Augmedix AUGX shares increased by 18.61% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sophia Genetics SOPH shares moved upwards by 14.31% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $323.2 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 14.05% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares moved upwards by 10.79% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
Losers
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP shares declined by 16.6% to $2.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Acutus Medical AFIB stock fell 10.73% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Fresh2 Group FRES shares fell 10.08% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI shares declined by 8.15% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX stock fell 7.9% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
