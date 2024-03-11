12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares moved upwards by 63.5% to $5.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock increased by 4.91% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

TPI Composites TPIC stock increased by 4.76% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $155.8 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock rose 4.18% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares increased by 4.16% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock rose 4.07% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

Losers

Fuel Tech FTEK shares fell 7.7% to $1.08 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Getaround GETR stock decreased by 5.7% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Shengfeng Development SFWL shares declined by 5.36% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $131.0 million.

Astra Space ASTR stock declined by 4.99% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

NuScale Power SMR stock fell 4.93% to $5.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.0 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares fell 4.38% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.