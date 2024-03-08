12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Fangdd Network Group DUO stock moved upwards by 71.9% to $1.04 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares rose 6.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $298.8 million.

Super League Enterprise SLE stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Collective Audience CAUD stock increased by 3.15% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

VS Media Holdings VSME stock rose 3.14% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Losers

Sound Group SOGP stock fell 5.7% to $3.3 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

AirNet Technology ANTE shares decreased by 5.39% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock fell 4.27% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Altice USA ATUS shares decreased by 3.28% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Treasure Global TGL shares decreased by 3.02% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock decreased by 2.78% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

