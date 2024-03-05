11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

RealReal REAL stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $3.74 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $3.74 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Interactive Strength TRNR shares increased by 14.71% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

shares increased by 14.71% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock rose 11.29% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

stock rose 11.29% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. Jowell Global JWEL stock rose 11.1% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

stock rose 11.1% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. Yunji YJ shares rose 10.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Losers

ThredUp TDUP stock declined by 23.1% to $1.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 23.1% to $1.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. JOANN JOAN shares declined by 22.85% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

shares declined by 22.85% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 19.82% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

stock fell 19.82% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. Stitch Fix SFIX stock decreased by 19.21% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 19.21% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Hour Loop HOUR stock declined by 11.19% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.

stock declined by 11.19% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares decreased by 10.5% to $0.24. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.